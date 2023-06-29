  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

JoCo DA rejected attempts to recall Prairie Village mayor

Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe found no legal grounds for recall in four separate attempts by three residents to oust Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson, pictured above. File photo.

Three Prairie Village residents attempted in recent months to recall Mayor Eric Mikkelson and failed — four separate times.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe ultimately found no legal grounds for the recall effort, according to copies of four separate petitions submitted by the same trio of residents and Howe’s corresponding response letters, which were obtained by the Post through an open records request.

The long shot attempt to initiate a recall came just months after Mikkelson ran unopposed for a second term in November 2022 and won 94% of ballots cast.

