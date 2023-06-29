Larry Lee Krueger

Larry Krueger, originally from Atlantic, Iowa, has passed away. He was born on August 14, 1954, to Melvin and Joan Krueger. Larry spent his career in the carhauling industry, working for various companies, including Jack Cooper Transport.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30 pm on Friday, June 30th, 2023, at Antioch Bible Baptist Church, located at 800 NE 72nd Street, Gladstone, Missouri 64118.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research or the Antioch Bible Baptist Church in Gladstone, MO.