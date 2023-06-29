Grant Edwards

Grant Branham Edwards passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, June 18th, 2023. He was the son of D. John and Linda Edwards, and was born October 9th, 1961 in Kansas City, Missouri. Grant was a graduate of Lee’s Summit High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. For his undergraduate education he attended Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio and then graduated with a BA cum laude in English from Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1984. Grant received a Master’s in Social Work in 1987 and a PhD in Counseling Psychology in 1997, both from the University of Kansas, in Lawrence, Kansas.

As a licensed psychologist, Grant was an integral part of the practice at Responsive Centers for Psychology and Learning in Overland Park, Kansas. A partner from 2007 on, Grant became the Clinical Director beginning in 2020. For 23 years, he helped many of his clients create change in their lives through individual psychotherapy focusing on depression, anxiety, ADHD, oppositional behavior, and relationship problems. He served as one of two psychology representatives to the Kansas Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board (BSRB) beginning in 2010. He was appointed by then-governor Kathleen Sebelius, becoming the chair of the BSRB in 2011. Grant also had a special interest in doing therapy with adolescents and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Before joining Responsive Centers, Grant worked in a variety of mental health settings – psychiatric hospitals including Menningers, a college counseling center, nursing homes, a state prison, and group homes for children and adolescents.