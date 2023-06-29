Edward Joseph Moulis, a resident of Pleasant Hill, MO, passed away at his home on June 25, 2023. He was born in Chicago, IL on March 28, 1938.

Details regarding memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Edward served in the Army before transitioning to the Air Force as an Air Policeman. He was employed at Western Electric and later at AT&T. He also spent time working at Croft Trailer.