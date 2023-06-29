  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

David R. Jepsen

David Randolph Jepsen, nicknamed “Jeppy”, Overland Park, KS age 64 passed from life to eternal life in paradise Fathers Day, June 18, 2023 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. David was born November 12, 1958, Chicago, Illinois at Luthern Deaconess Hospital. David was born to Joan (Zieman) Jepsen and David Robert Jepsen, Maywood, Illinois, whom preceded him in death.

David attended Iowa State University, studying History and General Studies, receiving a degree and meeting many lifetime friends.

David was united in marriage to Lisa Irene Joeckel, April 02, 2011 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Stilwell , KS. He welcomed three children into his life. Brett Joeckel of Gardner, KS. Sayde Joeckel, of Paola, KS. Tayler Kilpatrick Overland Park, KS. He also has welcomed over the years 7 grandchildren.