David R. Jepsen

David was united in marriage to Lisa Irene Joeckel, April 02, 2011 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Stilwell , KS. He welcomed three children into his life. Brett Joeckel of Gardner, KS. Sayde Joeckel, of Paola, KS. Tayler Kilpatrick Overland Park, KS. He also has welcomed over the years 7 grandchildren.

David Randolph Jepsen, nicknamed “Jeppy”, Overland Park, KS age 64 passed from life to eternal life in paradise Fathers Day, June 18, 2023 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. David was born November 12, 1958, Chicago, Illinois at Luthern Deaconess Hospital. David was born to Joan (Zieman) Jepsen and David Robert Jepsen, Maywood, Illinois, whom preceded him in death.

He leaves behind his wife, children and grandchildren. His Brother Carl Michael Jepsen of Petaluma, California, and wife Lisa. His two nephews Christopher Michael and Scott Daniel Jepsen. He leaves behind his many friends and work family whom he loved.

David enjoyed Civil war reenacting, which his father taught him to love. They enjoyed doing it together until his father passed in 2005, he continued with many friends he met afterwards. He enjoyed making connections with the past. Teaching people about it. Also learning more himself. He loved books. Especially anything about history. He collected miniature soldiers. He always made every special occasion fun, with special cards, dressing up. He enjoyed volleyball in the past at Bethany Lutheran of Overland Park to which he was a member of. He loved football season and making chili, being with friends for games.

David you will be missed. Now you can enjoy Heaven with your Dad, Mom and Bailee whom we know you have missed.