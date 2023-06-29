There are four local city council races in the Shawnee Mission Post's coverage area on the Aug 1. primary ballot in Johnson County. File photo.
Some Johnson County voters are a little more than a month away from a primary election.
A handful of local city council races within the Shawnee Mission Post’s coverage area will be on the Aug. 1 ballot.
As we’ve done for more than a decade now, we’ll be asking the candidates seeking to represent Johnson Countians in office — making decisions about how their tax dollars are used, what powers municipal governments exercise and where local communities head in the coming years — about the issues YOU want to hear them discuss as they compete for your vote.
Our “Citizens Agenda” approach to election coverage
This “Citizens Agenda” philosophy, used by other local newsrooms across the U.S., seeks to center the interests of everyday voters — not political parties, power brokers or journalists.
“When we ask people about what they want to hear candidates talking about, we find it’s almost never the kinds of things that dominate discussion on cable news or talk radio,” said Post publisher Jay Senter. “These candidates want the job of representing you, of being your voice in the rooms where big decisions get made about where the state and county are heading. We think it’s our job to get the candidates talking about the things people say matter most to them.”
How to ask
What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for votes?
We’ll use your input to develop questions for the candidates on the primary ballot, and we’ll publish information about them and their campaign priorities around the start of advanced voting next month.
What races are on the Aug. 1 primary ballot?
The top two finishers in each of these races advances to the Nov. 7 general election.
Lenexa City Council (Ward 1)
Merriam City Council (Ward 2)
Overland Park City Council (Ward 1)
Prairie Village City Council (Ward 3)
