  Ben McCarthy  - Lenexa

This fourth-generation family beekeeping business in Lenexa faces new challenges

Beekeepers.com

Beekeepers.com, a fourth-generation Lenexa family business, has been supporting the beekeeping community in an increasingly challenging climate to raise bees and collect honey. Above, the company sells Jordy's Honey at the Overland Park Farmers' Market. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Hiding in Lenexa off 107th and Pflumm is one of the area’s sweetest secrets: a full-service beekeeping shop, one of the few in the region.

BeeKeepers.com may be well-hidden in the back of a non-descript business park, but the fourth-generation family business is well known in the beekeeping community, and connects with entrepreneurs and hobbyists all across the country through its website of the same name.

Beekeepers.com
Hundreds of honeybees live in nine tiny, obscure boxes in a wooded area on the campus of Johnson County Community College. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

A much more challenging environment to help bees and collect honey

Owner and fourth generation beekeeper Robert Hughes said the beekeeping business is much more complicated and difficult today than it was when he entered into it in 1967.