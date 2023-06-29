Ann Parsons Barlow

Ann Barlow’s passing on Thursday, June 22, 2023 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on July 18, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., at Christ Church Anglican, 5500 W. 91st St, Overland Park, Kansas.
