Ann Parsons Barlow

Ann Barlow’s passing on Thursday, June 22, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on July 18, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., at Christ Church Anglican, 5500 W. 91st St, Overland Park, Kansas.