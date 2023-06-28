Shirley Ann Schmutzler passed away on June 20, 2023 from Complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Shirley was the daughter of Cora Lucille and Armand Thomas Duvall. Shirley was born in Monette MO and graduated from Westport High School in 1956.

After high-school Shirley worked at Hallmark cards then at South Western Bell telephone. Shirley retired from the Olathe School District where she worked first as a paraprofessional and later in the district office as an aide in the district planning office.

Shirley and was a long-time resident of Olathe, KS where she served in the alter guild and choir at St. Aiden’s Episcopal church. She loved the mature trees in her neighborhood and she enjoyed taking her long-haired miniature dachshund on walks.