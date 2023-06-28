  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Walmart Neighborhood Market in Shawnee is getting a facelift

The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 11010 W. 74th Terrace is undergoing a remodel. The work is expected to last through August. Photo by Kaylie McLaughlin.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market on the east side of Shawnee is set to get a few upgrades this summer.

A sign posted out in front of the store at 11010 W. 74th Terrace says the work is “improving how you Walmart.”

The work should stretch into August, but the store is expected to stay open throughout the duration of the work. Pickup services are also still available.

