Scot Phillips

He was born three minutes after his identical twin brother Michael. He felt fortunate to spend most of his adolescent life in Republic, Missouri. He loved every aspect of living and growing up in the Ozarks. He enjoyed growing up hunting, fishing, numerous school sports and mostly developing life-long friendships with his schoolmates and other friends he met once he entered his adult work life.

Gallatin, Missouri – Scot Alan Phillips 53, of Gallatin, Missouri passed away June 25, 2023, at his home at Lake Viking. Scot was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 3, 1969.

After high school, Scot was very active in stock car racing at Bolivar and Lebanon Speedways. He enjoyed motor sports immensely and traveled throughout his life to attend racing events of NASCAR and IRL. Scot moved to Olathe Kansas and bought his first home there in 1999. In 2000 he, along with his brother Michael built and operated an automotive service center in Olathe. After selling their business to a national auto service provider in 2005, Scot returned to the supermarket industry.

Later Scot met Kierra Shelby who became his girlfriend and companion in life. Scot moved to Lake Viking in 2017 and began to fall in love again with lake life filled with fishing, boating, jet skis and always friends. He became a member of Lake Viking Church and was saved and baptized in the lake in June of 2022. Scot was preceded in death by his brother Michael. He then became very close to his niece Sydney Phillips as the two shared precious memories of Michael and enjoyed numerous vacations and trips together.

Scot was friendly and outgoing. He was never at a loss for words and could light up a room with his huge smile. He believed passionately in family and friends.

He is survived by his niece Sydney Phillips of Austin, Texas, his parents Gary and Marsha Phillips of Lenexa, Kansas, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Scot will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.

His favorite scripture was Philippians 1:7 “We have shared together the blessings of God.” His family and friends convey this message; Through the years many things change but what matters most stays same, like how much you are loved, what a blessing you are, and all thanks to God for the time you spent here!

A funeral service will be at 4:30pm Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in Johnson County Memorial Gardens.