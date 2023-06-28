  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Scot Phillips

November 3, 1969 – June 25, 2023

Gallatin, Missouri – Scot Alan Phillips 53, of Gallatin, Missouri passed away June 25, 2023, at his home at Lake Viking. Scot was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 3, 1969.

He was born three minutes after his identical twin brother Michael. He felt fortunate to spend most of his adolescent life in Republic, Missouri. He loved every aspect of living and growing up in the Ozarks. He enjoyed growing up hunting, fishing, numerous school sports and mostly developing life-long friendships with his schoolmates and other friends he met once he entered his adult work life.