Mark G. Hopkins, age 69, passed away on June 26, 2023 at Hospice House in Olathe, KS.

He was born in Lawrence, Kansas on October 13, 1953 to Warren and Vanetta Hopkins. Mark graduated from Port Hueneme High School. After high school, he attended KU and ROTC and then followed in his father’s footsteps with a career in the Navy.

After the Navy, he worked in the private sector in various positions, all of which required the sharp mind that Mark possessed. Mark enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching sports events, and was an avid KU fan with season tickets.