  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Old Town Lenexa

Lenexa OKs final piece of Old Town activity center project

Lenexa plans to add onto the Community Center in Old Town and reclad the existing structure to give it a more modern and warmer look. It'll be called the Old Town Activity Center.

Lenexa plans to add onto the Community Center in Old Town and reclad the existing structure to give it a more modern and warmer look. Image via Lenexa city documents.

Lenexa has advanced the final piece of the long-planned Old Town activity complex, which will bring roughly $10 million to the recreational spaces in the area.

Earlier this week, the Lenexa Planning Commission unanimously approved the final plan for the project near Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road. It was part of the consent agenda, which means the commission approved it alongside other planning items in one vote without discussion.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

