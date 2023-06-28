Earlier this week, the Lenexa Planning Commission unanimously approved the final plan for the project near Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road. It was part of the consent agenda, which means the commission approved it alongside other planning items in one vote without discussion.

Lenexa has advanced the final piece of the long-planned Old Town activity complex, which will bring roughly $10 million to the recreational spaces in the area.

The plan is to combine the functions of the existing Lenexa Community Center and Lenexa Senior Center buildings into one facility likely to be renamed the Old Town Activity Center. That plan also calls for the demolition of the senior center and the addition of more outdoor recreation space.

An earlier version of the activity center project was delayed by the pandemic, but after some reworking and reimagining, Lenexa is ready to move forward.

New activity complex will serve as Old Town’s ‘front yard’

The New Look at Old Town study, finalized in 2016, saw a project like this as a way to create a “front yard” for the historic neighborhood, Parks and Recreation Director Logan Wagler has said in the past.

The city sees this as a major part of the overall effort to reinvest in the Old Town area, per city planning documents.

Wagler told the Post in an email that the approval earlier this week “put us one step closer to the community’s vision for a vibrant and thriving recreational hub in Old Town.”

Tied in with that theme are plans to add more outdoor activity space in Old Town, including a large turf lawn, new pickleball and shuffleboard courts, a rain garden and a ping pong table.

The plans also call for more outdoor seating and more shade.

According to Lenexa’s capital improvement project plan, the city has budgeted $11.5 million for the activity center.

The Old Town Activity Center timeline:

Wagler said the Lenexa City Council will hear one more presentation on the activity center “in the near future.”

The city will complete the planned additions to the existing community center structure, which was built in the 1980s, first. The new space will add nearly 4,000 square feet that could be used for senior programming or other activities.

After that, crews will demolish the senior center next door, making room for some of the promised outdoor amenities. The small Johnson County Med-Act station will also be removed, with those services relocating to 8755 Long St., near Old Town.

Throughout the course of the work, the renovated community center will have its facades replaced, which is expected to brighten up the building and give it a warmer appeal.

A 900-square-foot mural will also be painted by the south entrance to the building and wrap around the west side. The artist has not been selected yet.

Construction could begin as soon as November.

