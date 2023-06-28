Lenexa plans to add onto the Community Center in Old Town and reclad the existing structure to give it a more modern and warmer look. Image via Lenexa city documents.
Lenexa has advanced the final piece of the long-planned Old Town activity complex, which will bring roughly $10 million to the recreational spaces in the area.
Earlier this week, the Lenexa Planning Commission unanimously approved the final plan for the project near Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road. It was part of the consent agenda, which means the commission approved it alongside other planning items in one vote without discussion.
The plan is to combine the functions of the existing Lenexa Community Center and Lenexa Senior Center buildings into one facility likely to be renamed the Old Town Activity Center. That plan also calls for the demolition of the senior center and the addition of more outdoor recreation space.
An earlier version of the activity center project was delayed by the pandemic, but after some reworking and reimagining, Lenexa is ready to move forward.
New activity complex will serve as Old Town’s ‘front yard’
Wagler said the Lenexa City Council will hear one more presentation on the activity center “in the near future.”
The city will complete the planned additions to the existing community center structure, which was built in the 1980s, first. The new space will add nearly 4,000 square feet that could be used for senior programming or other activities.
After that, crews will demolish the senior center next door, making room for some of the promised outdoor amenities. The small Johnson County Med-Act station will also be removed, with those services relocating to 8755 Long St., near Old Town.
Throughout the course of the work, the renovated community center will have its facades replaced, which is expected to brighten up the building and give it a warmer appeal.
A 900-square-foot mural will also be painted by the south entrance to the building and wrap around the west side. The artist has not been selected yet.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1