KU Cancer Center gets $143M for new research and care facility

Charlie Sunderland

Charlie Sunderland, center, representing the Sunderland Foundation, said the Kansas City organization would commit $100 million to construction of a central building for the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, Kansas. The project will benefit from $43 million in federal funding secured by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas. Photo credit Tim Carpenter / Kansas Reflector.

By Tim Carpenter

The University of Kansas Cancer Center accepted a $100 million donation from the Sunderland Foundation and secured $43 million in federal funding to build a state-of-the-art facility to advance research and treatment of cancer.

The Sunderland Foundation’s gift was the largest ever made by the Kansas City organization and the biggest received by the University of Kansas as well as the University of Kansas Health System.