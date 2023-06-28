  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Kristen R. Carr

July 8, 1994 – June 21, 2023

Kristen Reed Carr (July 8, 1994) passed away on June 21st, 2023. She grew up in Lenexa and Overland Park, KS with her loving parents, Mike and Sheri, and two younger brothers, Alec and Isaac. Kristen was affectionally referred to as being “in charge of the family.”

Kristen graduated from Olathe East High School in 2012 and went on to the University of Kansas (KU) where she studied microbiology. To claim Kristen excelled in her academics is an understatement. She was an undergraduate research assistant, K-INBRE Scholar, Intern for the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department, member of the Honor’s Program, and member of the American Society of Microbiology. She graduated in 2016 with her Bachelor of Science Degree.