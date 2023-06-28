Kristen R. Carr

Kristen graduated from Olathe East High School in 2012 and went on to the University of Kansas (KU) where she studied microbiology. To claim Kristen excelled in her academics is an understatement. She was an undergraduate research assistant, K-INBRE Scholar, Intern for the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department, member of the Honor’s Program, and member of the American Society of Microbiology. She graduated in 2016 with her Bachelor of Science Degree.

Kristen Reed Carr (July 8, 1994) passed away on June 21st, 2023. She grew up in Lenexa and Overland Park, KS with her loving parents, Mike and Sheri, and two younger brothers, Alec and Isaac. Kristen was affectionally referred to as being “in charge of the family.”

Kristen was a devout Christian, and her faith was at the center of her life. While at KU, she volunteered for InterVarsity campus ministry, making decade-long friendships. She embraced people from other cultural and religious backgrounds than her own and empowered international students. She worked for InterVarsity for two years after graduation.

In 2018 Kristen moved to Atlanta, GA to attend Emory University studying public health with a focus in global epidemiology. Kristen was a young and talented epidemiologist who advocated for the health of others. After receiving her master’s degree, she continued to live in Atlanta and worked for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as a Global Epidemiology Fellow and Environmental Microbiologist. She was also part of the COVID-19 Epidemiology Task Force. In 2021 she traveled to Liberia with the CDC to work with the National Public Health Institute. After returning from Liberia, Kristen worked for the Defense of Health Agency as a Genomic Surveillance Specialist in Washington DC before she moved home to live with her family.

Kristen had many passions. She enjoyed exploring new countries and learning about their cultures. Among many other places for mission trips and leisure, she traveled to China, Europe, Ecuador and many other places. She also had a passion for pop-punk music, American politics, and her sweet dog, Cookie. More than anything, Kristen loved and cherished her family. Her brothers were her biggest supporters, and she was theirs.

Kristen’s kindness and witty sense of humor made it easy to be around her. From her educational, career, and ministry experiences, Kristen has friends from all over the world reaching out to her family with kind words and fond memories. Kristen loved, welcomed, and gave generously with anyone she met.

Kristen’s legacy lives in her family, friendships, and the thousands of people she so diligently served through her faith and career in public health. Kristen wanted better for the world, and she always fought for that.

Kristen is preceded in death by her grandma Marilea “Dee” Stalcup, Uncle Kurtis Reed Stalcup, grandparents Robert and Patricia Carr, and Uncle James Carr. She is survived by her parents, Mike and Sheri, brothers Alec and Isaac, her grandpa Ken Stalcup, and a host of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Life.Church Lenexa or University of Kansas Bridges in Kristen’s honor.

Funeral Service will be at Life Church Lenexa at 21001 W 101st, Lenexa Kansas 66220 on Sunday July 2 at 2:00 PM. A visitation will follow the service from 3:00 to 4:00 pm.