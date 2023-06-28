James Earl Mathias passed away June 24, 2023, at The Heritage of Overland Park, Kansas, after a long illness. He was 82.

James was born October 6, 1940, to Virginia Mae (Eades) and Edward Leon Mathias in Alton, IL. He graduated from East Alton High School in 1958 and Southern Illinois University in 1962. Also, in 1962, James married Joyce Wagemann; they later divorced. He married Beth Ingle in 2000. Jim had two children with Joyce and adopted Beth’s son. Jim retired from Maritz in 2020; he spent most of his career in sales, marketing, managing, and developing convenience stores for Ampride/Farmland and 7-eleven. He enjoyed boating, photography, woodworking, and his pet cats and dogs (of which there were many).

Survivors include his wife, Beth, son, Marc, and dog, Copper, of the home; daughter Julia (Joel) Manglitz of Lawrence, KS; son James (Stacey) of Seattle, WA; one grandson, two grand-dogs, and two grand-cats. Also surviving are his sisters: Barbara Guthrie and Mary Johnson, both of Godfrey, IL and Rita Mathis of Paducah, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, stepfather (Clarence J. Campbell), mother, and brother Edwin Mathias.