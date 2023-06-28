  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Gerold W. “Gary” Stewart

Gerold Stewart’s passing on Saturday, June 10, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on September 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at Olathe Community Center, 1205 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe, Kansas.