Geraldine “Geri” S. Hawley

March 30, 1932 – June 25, 2023

Geraldine “Geri” S. Hawley, 91, of Overland Park KS, passed away peacefully, at home with her family Sunday, June 25, 2023.

She was born Geraldine Ruth Showalter on March 30, 1932, in Caney, KS to Paul and Erma (Criss) Showalter. She lived in various parts of the country, but moved to the Kansas City area 58 years ago and made it home.