She was born Geraldine Ruth Showalter on March 30, 1932, in Caney, KS to Paul and Erma (Criss) Showalter. She lived in various parts of the country, but moved to the Kansas City area 58 years ago and made it home.

Geraldine “Geri” S. Hawley, 91, of Overland Park KS, passed away peacefully, at home with her family Sunday, June 25, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her son David B. Hawley and sister Mary Craft. She is survived by her children, Christine Stebbins and Paula (Tim) Commodore,both of Lenexa, Kansas, her grandchildren Andy and Charlie Stebbins of Seattle Washington, Jennifer and Rob Commodore of Lenexa, Kansas, as well as nephews Kelly Craft, Rohn Craft, and Andy Craft and their families, of Jonesboro, Arkansas and cousin Carole Criss-Allen and family of Maryville, Tennessee.

She worked predominantly in medical transcription, prepared the newsletter and organized recreation for her local AARP chapter, and delighted in the many hours she played Mah Jongg with her friends. Other interests included playing tennis, teaching ceramics, and working jigsaw puzzles.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, especially sewing with her granddaughter. She encouraged and supported all of their interests, in sports, music and particularly theater, which was dear to her heart.

She was adored by her loved ones and her cheerful, generous spirit will be deeply missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice.