  Ben McCarthy  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission considers lawsuit against social media giants

File photo.

The Shawnee Mission School District is considering suing several social media giants, including the parent companies of TikTok and Facebook, for allegedly harming students and diverting school resources.

The school board on Monday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing local law firms to explore potential litigation against the companies on behalf of the district.

Shawnee Mission is mulling its own move as dozens of other districts across the U.S. have taken legal action against social media companies, arguing their products are addictive and bad for students’ mental health while also serving as a distraction from classroom instruction.