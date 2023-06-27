Shawnee Mission considers lawsuit against social media giants

Shawnee Mission is mulling its own move as dozens of other districts across the U.S. have taken legal action against social media companies, arguing their products are addictive and bad for students’ mental health while also serving as a distraction from classroom instruction.

The school board on Monday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing local law firms to explore potential litigation against the companies on behalf of the district.

The Shawnee Mission School District is considering suing several social media giants, including the parent companies of TikTok and Facebook, for allegedly harming students and diverting school resources.

Why is the district suing social media?

Superintendent Michelle Hubbard introduced the resolution as a way for Shawnee Mission to participate in ongoing effort by several aw firms who are investigating ways to initiate legal action against social media companies in order to “recover damages suffered by the District.”

In part, the resolution approved Monday states:

Social media companies “may engage in deceptive practices by designing and promoting their products to attract and addict children” and student use of and addiction to social media (on school premises) has resulted in: “the depletion and diversion of resources of teachers, administrators, school nurses, social workers, counselors, and resource officers.”

The resolution specifically cited four social media companies: TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance; Meta, the parent company of Facebook; YouTube, owned by Google; and Snapchat.

The resolution passed 5-0 without discussion. April Boyd-Noronha recused herself, citing a potential conflict of interest. Board member Sara Goodburn was absent.

What will it cost the district?

Multiple law firms are getting involved in the lawsuit, including Goza & Honnold, LLC in Overland Park; Wagstaff and Cartmell, LLP in Kansas City, Missouri and Beasley Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, PC in Montgomery, Alabama

These are the same firms who engaged with the district in a lawsuit four years ago against e-cigarette maker Juul.

Board President Mary Sinclair and Hubbard said Monday that any litigation would carry “no cost to the District.”

Additionally, District Chief Communications Officer David Smith said the resolution in no way obligates the district to pay any cost, provide the firms any data or provide anyone to be deposed.

SMSD sued JUUL for marketing e-cigs to kids

In October 2019, Beasley Allen filed lawsuits against JUUL, the popular e-cigarette manufacturer, on behalf of school districts in Kansas, Missouri and New York.

Shawnee Mission joined those actions, which accused JUUL of using deceptive marketing strategies that targeted youth, with nicotine-containing e-liquid products.

Last September, Juul Labs Inc. reached an agreement to pay $438.5 million to 33 states to resolve claims that the e-cigarette manufacturer marketed addictive nicotine products to children.

Kansas is expected to receive more than $9.9 million as part of the settlement, with the money being paid out to districts over the next six to 10 years.

The legal argument in the JUUL settlement was that the e-cigarette provider was a “public nuisance,” delivering widespread harm to the public.

Now, those very same law firms could be using the same legal argument to take on social media titans: ByteDance (TikTok), Snap (Snapchat), Meta (Facebook, Instagram), and Alphabet (Google, YouTube). The resolution argues that these companies are exploiting children much in the same way that JUUL allegedly targeted young students. In January, public schools in Seattle were the first schools in the country to file suit against the companies.

What does the data say about social media’s effects?

In introducing the resolution, Hubbard cited a new advisory issued by the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy on May 23, which lays out the alleged harmful effects of social media on the mental health of young people.

The public advisory reported that 95% of youth ages 13-17 use a social media platform, with more than a third of them admitting they are using it “almost constantly.”

A survey cited in that same advisory says that, as of 2021, 8th and 10th graders now spend an average of 3.5 hours per day on social media.

Next steps not clear

The school district on Monday declined to discuss next, immediate steps for the lawsuit.

All law firms connected to the potential litigation were also not able to be reached for comment.