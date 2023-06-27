Put on your pink and head to Starlight Theatre for Legally Blonde The Musical

This show stopping musical tells the story of Elle Woods, a young woman pursuing a degree at Harvard Law, who defies the odds and finds her full potential. She does it all while staying true to herself—in Elle’s case, by wearing her signature pink outfits and cultivating unexpected friendships along the way.

Each year, Starlight presents one self-produced show as part of the Broadway season. This year’s production is Legally Blonde The Musical July 7-13.

This musical stars local and national performers and creatives, helping to further Kansas City’s position as a catalyst for the arts. Among these performers is Carrie St. Louis, who will star as Elle Woods. Carrie St. Louis played Glinda in Wicked on Broadway in 2003 and joined the US 2nd National Tour as Glinda in 2009.

The show will be directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Nikki Snelson, who originated the role of Brooke Wyndham in the original 2007 Broadway production.

Meet some local cast members

Cathy Barnett is a professional actress based in Kansas City, Missouri. She voices the Hallmark greeting card character, “Maxine,” and played her live in the musical, Maxine’s Christmas Carol.

Gabbie Fried returns to Starlight after previously appearing in Hairspray and Grease and as a Starlight Star. A Miller Marley alum, Gabbie has appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, Tonight Show and SNL.

Luke and Paul Harwerth are Kansas City-based actors. They dance and perform primarily for an international audience via their work with @twinsauce on social media. They recently appeared in Theatre in the Park’s production of Newsies and Curtains.

Willa H. Walberg returns to Starlight after 12 years. Willa is a BFA Musical Theatre student at Missouri State and received the Starlight Blue Star Award for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role in 2020.

Elle wouldn’t be Elle without her sidekick Bruiser, who will be played by a Chihuahua named Marley from Overland Park, KS. Another canine star named Arty from KC English Bulldog Rescue will play Rufus, Paulette’s furry companion.

“We had so much fun through the audition process and love how involved Kansas City pet parents got in the Search for Bruiser. I can’t wait to welcome these adorable pups to the stage—they may just steal the show,” said Caroline Gibel, Starlight’s Director of Programming.

Join the Pink Rush Party!

Take part in the fun by attending Starlight’s “Pink Rush” theme night on July 12. Come in your best pink outfit and enjoy a signature pink cocktail, Legally Blonde trivia, and themed giveaway prizes. Use promo code PINK to get tickets.

Tickets to Legally Blonde The Musical are available online at kcstarlight.com, by phone at (816) 363-7827, or the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting group sales at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.