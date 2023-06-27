  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Put on your pink and head to Starlight Theatre for Legally Blonde The Musical

The Starlight-produced Legally Blonde The Musical stars local and national performers and creatives.

Each year, Starlight presents one self-produced show as part of the Broadway season. This year’s production is Legally Blonde The Musical July 7-13. 

This show stopping musical tells the story of Elle Woods, a young woman pursuing a degree at Harvard Law, who defies the odds and finds her full potential. She does it all while staying true to herself—in Elle’s case, by wearing her signature pink outfits and cultivating unexpected friendships along the way.