  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

At Prairie Village town hall, a call for allies on eve of Kansas anti-trans law taking effect

Prairie Village's anti-trans legislation awareness town hall.

A five-person panel in Prairie Village on Monday dove into what anti-trans legislation at the state level means for trans and LGBTQ Kansans. From left to right: D.C. Hiegert, Caitlin Jordan, Hazel Krebs, Jae Moyer and Kansas state Rep. Susan Ruiz. Photo credits Juliana Garcia.

Hazel Krebs, a Prairie Village trans woman, has thought about leaving Kansas for Colorado.

Speaking at a town hall Monday night put on by the city’s diversity committee, Krebs said Colorado is making it safe for the LGBTQ community, while Kansas, her home for the past seven years, is becoming more dangerous.

