The city of Mission plans to add six cardboard recycling bins to the downtown area for businesses to use.

This decision comes after Jennifer Bricker-Pugh, the owner of Lulu’s Boutique and a member of the board of directors of Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, said she and a representative from GFL approached the city about getting recycling bins for local businesses.

Bricker-Pugh told the Post via email that bringing recycling bins downtown has been a request of hers for years.