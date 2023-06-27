  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission to add cardboard recycling bins downtown for business usage

Downtown Mission will soon get cardboard recycling bins for businesses to use.

Mission approved cardboard recycling bins, years-long request from the owner of Lulu's Boutique, to be placed in six spots in the downtown area. Above, downtown Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The city of Mission plans to add six cardboard recycling bins to the downtown area for businesses to use.

This decision comes after Jennifer Bricker-Pugh, the owner of Lulu’s Boutique and a member of the board of directors of Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, said she and a representative from GFL approached the city about getting recycling bins for local businesses.

Bricker-Pugh told the Post via email that bringing recycling bins downtown has been a request of hers for years.

Juliana Garcia

