Mission approved cardboard recycling bins, years-long request from the owner of Lulu's Boutique, to be placed in six spots in the downtown area. Above, downtown Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The city of Mission plans to add six cardboard recycling bins to the downtown area for businesses to use.
This decision comes after Jennifer Bricker-Pugh, the owner of Lulu’s Boutique and a member of the board of directors of Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, said she and a representative from GFL approached the city about getting recycling bins for local businesses.
Bricker-Pugh told the Post via email that bringing recycling bins downtown has been a request of hers for years.
“This is a huge win for Mission and for the chamber, who, as always, has been a steadfast supporter of Mission’s small business community,” Bricker-Pugh said.
GFL will provide Mission with six cardboard recycling bins
The city’s solid waste hauler GFL is offering the bins for $120 per month per bin, or $9,000 annually.
The bins would be serviced once a week, Loudon said.
The city will pay for the 2023 associated fees from the overhead budget, and figure out future funding sources through the 2024 budget process.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
