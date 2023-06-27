  Kansas News Service  - Abortion

Kansas abortions rose 57% last year, fueled by out-of-state patients

Thousands of patients from Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas sought abortions in Kansas in 2022. Photo credit Rose Conlon/Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon 

Abortions rose sharply in Kansas last year as women fled abortion bans and restrictions in their home states following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In data released Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment department reported 12,318 abortions occurred in the state in 2022 — a 57% rise from the year prior.