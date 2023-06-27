  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John J. Cunningham

Overland Park, Kansas – John Joseph Cunningham, 68, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully at home with his family after a short but courageous battle with cancer on June 21, 2023.

John was born in Montgomery City, MO to James and Teresa Cunningham. He attended Southwest Missouri State University where he received an accounting degree. His successful career was spent in accounting and finance but his two real passions in life were his Catholic faith and his family.