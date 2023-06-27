John J. Cunningham

John was born in Montgomery City, MO to James and Teresa Cunningham. He attended Southwest Missouri State University where he received an accounting degree. His successful career was spent in accounting and finance but his two real passions in life were his Catholic faith and his family.

Overland Park, Kansas – John Joseph Cunningham, 68, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully at home with his family after a short but courageous battle with cancer on June 21, 2023.

He was a member of the Cure of Ars Parish, Leawood, Kansas for over 40 years and he was a lay member of the religious order The Little Brothers and Little Sisters of the Lamb who established a monastery in Kansas City, KS. John was active in helping the Brothers and Sisters in all aspects of their mission in serving the Lord. The motto of the Community is “Wounded we will never cease to love” a motto that John lived and brought to everyone he met. Johns faith was strong and sure and his life was lived with courage, determination, strength and most of all love.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Rebecca, his son, Dr. Alexander Cunningham and wife, Sarah and his much beloved grandson and namesake John ” Jack” of Fairway, KS and his daughter, Elizabeth Kudart and her husband Matthew Kudart of Leawood, KS.

He leaves his much loved mother in law, Cloe Anne Commans of Overland Park, KS. And his brother in laws, Bryson Commans and Scott Commans, both of Lenexa, KS. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Marcia Cunningham of Brookfield, MO, his brother, Terry Cunningham of Brookfield, MO, his brother Michael Cunningham and wife Cyrie of Kansas City, MO, his brother, Kevin Cunningham of Pella Iowa and his sister, Kelly Luse and husband Dave Luse of Spokane, WA. As well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

John was proceeded in death by his son, Joshua Shad Cunningham, his parents James and Teresa Cunningham, his brother Matthew Cunningham and his father in law, Bryan Commans. We know that he joins them joyfully in Heaven.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday July 1st at 11:00 am at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS. A reception will follow at the home of John and Rebecca. Burial will be private at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Little Brothers and Sisters of the Lamb, 36 South Boeke St., Kansas City, KS. 66101.