Overland Park has promoted a longtime department leader as the city’s new fire chief.

Alan Long, who has been with the Overland Park Fire Department since 1999, was appointed to the top position last week by City Manager Lori Curtis Luther, according to a city press release.

Long was named interim chief after former chief Bryan Dehner retired in March. Dehner spent nearly 30 years with OPFD and had been chief since 2005.

“It is an honor to be selected to lead such a distinguished organization, filled with dedicated people,” Long is quoted in the city’s release. “I look forward to continuing our mission to serve Overland Park, Merriam and southern Johnson County and take seriously our charge to maintain the public’s trust.”

The city says Long was selected after a “competitive recruitment process involving internal and external applicants.”

Long had been deputy chief since 2019. Prior to that, he had served at various ranks within OPFD, including battalion chief, captain and lieutenant.

Johnson County budget open house, 5:30 p.m. [More info]

Johnson County Planning Commission, 5:45 p.m. [View agenda]

Leawood Planning Commission, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Lenexa Committee of the Whole, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Chicago firm acquires Merriam apartment complex. Chicago-based Artisan Capital Group has bought the Georgetown Apartments, a complex of nearly 400 units just off I-35 that was originally designed by J.C. Nichols. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Lenexa’s Ad Astra Pool reopens. The pool closed Friday due to a nearby water main break, but the city says the facility near 83rd and Maurer Road reopened by Saturday. [Facebook]

JCCC softball pitcher wins school's first-ever Academic All-American award. Johnson County Community College sophomore Jordan Harrison was named the College Sports Communicators' Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year. [ JCCC Athletics ]

Friction Beer Co. officially opened its new taphouse in downtown Shawnee last Friday, and the owners were apparently tired (in a good way) after a long opening weekend. Photo via Twitter.