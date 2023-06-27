  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody: Bringing the theatre to your home

I’ve always had a deep love of the movies, but when legendary auteur Stephen Spielberg predicted the implosion of the traditional film industry back in 2013, I didn’t really listen to him. Spielberg predicted tickets for tentpole releases one day costing $25, high profile flops of large-budget movies, and the migration of production house releases to streaming platforms. In this future, attending a movie in person would become a luxury on the level of a theme park- a heavy investment only splurged on sparingly by most. 

Sound familiar? Nobody gets it perfect when predicting the future, but that 2013 prediction is a bit too close to today’s reality for comfort. Movie tickets have never been more expensive nor the cinema business model more challenging than the months and years following the pandemic. After all, many theaters and chains shut their doors forever, and many are still recovering. 

As an avid movie-goer in the past, this hurts to admit, but theaters have become way too expensive to keep patronizing. The good news, however, is that the home movie experience has gotten so much better since 2013! Massive screens and direct-to-consumer models for movie releases give us the opportunity to really nail movie nights at home. Custom snack and dinner menus? Unlimited bathroom breaks? Rewind capabilities? Yes, please.  