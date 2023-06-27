Homebody: Bringing the theatre to your home

As an avid movie-goer in the past, this hurts to admit, but theaters have become way too expensive to keep patronizing. The good news, however, is that the home movie experience has gotten so much better since 2013! Massive screens and direct-to-consumer models for movie releases give us the opportunity to really nail movie nights at home. Custom snack and dinner menus? Unlimited bathroom breaks? Rewind capabilities? Yes, please.

Sound familiar? Nobody gets it perfect when predicting the future, but that 2013 prediction is a bit too close to today’s reality for comfort. Movie tickets have never been more expensive nor the cinema business model more challenging than the months and years following the pandemic. After all, many theaters and chains shut their doors forever, and many are still recovering.

I’ve always had a deep love of the movies, but when legendary auteur Stephen Spielberg predicted the implosion of the traditional film industry back in 2013, I didn’t really listen to him. Spielberg predicted tickets for tentpole releases one day costing $25, high profile flops of large-budget movies, and the migration of production house releases to streaming platforms. In this future, attending a movie in person would become a luxury on the level of a theme park- a heavy investment only splurged on sparingly by most.

Here are our top tips for nailing a family movie night at your home this summer:

Turn down and customize your lights

Part of the magic of going to the theater is the dark, dimly lit setting before the movie starts. You can recreate this vibe for your movie night on the (very) cheap with (my personal favorite) Sengled LED color bulbs. Simply grab two to four of these bulbs, find a few lamps or sockets to throw them in, and turn out all other lights except your colored ones. I recommend reds, blues, and pinks for max coziness and have personally used these extremely affordable ($16/two pack) bulbs for three years in my own home for movie nights.

Consider re-arranging furniture temporarily

Consider rearranging your furniture and gathering comfortable seating options like pillows and excess blankets before you start your movie. The floor is also fair game! You’d be amazed by how relaxing lounging on the carpet with a few floor pillows and blankets can be. Give it a try!

Prepare the perfect snacks

No movie night is complete without copious snacks, and kids love being able to pick their own. Take your family to the store to pick out their favorite movie candy snackery or buy supplies for treats like nachos or chex mix.

Implement a no-phone policy

As with most things we suggest, intentionality is a key aspect to the perfect movie night. Going no-phones for the evening keeps the focus on having fun and investing in each other’s company. Kids may grumble or groan at the start of the movie, but give them some snacks, a cold drink, and a good movie to watch and you’ll be surprised how quickly they’ll forget their phones.

Create a movie trailer playlist

Most smart TVs have YouTube built into them now, and nearly all movie trailers are hosted online the same time they’re playing in the theaters. Pre-assemble a movie trailer playlist on YouTube and toggle on the autoplay setting under the gear icon so each one plays back-to-back. Capture the excitement of movie theater trailers with a simple search and playlist build!

Plan an intermission

You probably still need dinner plans unless you’re okay with your kids having a balanced diet of, say, Milk Duds and nachos. Pre-plan an intermission where you can serve a favorite meal you made ahead of time or something simple like a pizza fresh out the oven! Consider setting up a sandwich bar where your family can craft their own sub or even a burrito bowl station with all ingredients set out. The key is to keep it quick and easy so you can get back to the movie!

Put it on ice

Create a station with drinks like soda, water, juice, or other kid-friendly favorites and keep them on ice near your movie area. Less hunting around for drinks means less interruptions during the movie. This goes for adults too, so consider multiple drink stations!

Start a regular tradition

Strengthen your family bonds by making movie nights a regular event. Whether it’s weekly or monthly, having a set date for family movie night ensures good quality time together. Movie nights with the family are a classic tradition, and setting the tradition now will give them warm memories they’ll look back on someday. They may even share the tradition with their own families!

Homebody will return next week with another blog dedicated to exploring the nuances of home, family, and better living. Until then, enjoy the show!