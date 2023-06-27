  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Donelea Shireen Hespe

Donelea Hespe’s passing on Saturday, June 17, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on July 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., at Olathe Community Center, 1205 E Kansas City Road, Olathe, Kansas.