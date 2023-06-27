Drivers on U.S. Highway 69 can expect some potential changes in commute by the end of the week.
On Friday, a number of closures related to the ongoing major overhaul project to add express toll lanes between 103rd and 151st streets will officially end.
Others will continue through the summer, finishing later in the summer or in the fall. Here’s the latest timeline.
These five closures will end on Friday
- The southbound right lane closure on the bridge over Indian Creek off 119th Street will reopen Friday.
- The nightly closures of the southbound left lane from 103rd Street to I-435 and of the northbound left lane from I-435 to 103rd Street will also end.
- This also means the weekday closure on the southbound left lane from 103rd Street to I-435 will end Friday.
- The northbound left lane from College Boulevard to 103rd Street will also reopen after being closed for two weeks.
Five other closures have a ways to go
- The 90-day alternating lane closures on the northbound U.S. 69 stretch at 151st Street will continue until July 6.
- Eastbound and westbound left lane closures off U.S. 69 and 135th Street will also continue until July 28 — as will alternating closures from 103rd Street to I-435.
- Eastbound closures on the 135th Street loop ramp to northbound U.S. 69 will also continue until mid-November.
‘Rolling closures”’ may also continue
- In an update earlier this summer, project officials encouraged drivers to also watch out for “rolling closures” throughout the summer.
- Rolling closures occur when construction vehicles, highway patrol or local police flash their lights and pull in front of traffic to slow it down.
- These closures — which typically last 15 minutes or less — allow for construction workers to move equipment or supplies across the highway, or conduct operations that would normally be dangerous with typical ongoing traffic.
