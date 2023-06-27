  Lucie Krisman  - U.S. Highway 69

Parts of U.S. Highway 69 reopen this Friday — What to expect

A number of closures along U.S. Highway 69 will wrap up on Friday, while others will continue through the summer and into the fall. File photo.

Drivers on U.S. Highway 69 can expect some potential changes in commute by the end of the week.

On Friday, a number of closures related to the ongoing major overhaul project to add express toll lanes between 103rd and 151st streets will officially end.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1