  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa advances child care, retail project near St. James Academy

The planned Canyon Creek Commercial project in west Lenexa is expected to be a commercial node in a larger mixed-use area. Previously, the whole area was intended to be commercial but some of it has been reimagined as housing. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

A new multi-building commercial node planned in west Lenexa that includes a child care center is moving forward.

Last week, the Lenexa City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plan for the Canyon Creek Commercial project at Prairie Star Parkway and Shady Bend Road.

Canyon Creek Commercial will serve as neighborhood node

This area of Lenexa, near St. James Academy Catholic High School, is intended to be a mixed-use zone, which combines housing and complementary commercial uses in one area.

