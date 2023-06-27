A new multi-building commercial node planned in west Lenexa that includes a child care center is moving forward.

Last week, the Lenexa City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plan for the Canyon Creek Commercial project at Prairie Star Parkway and Shady Bend Road.

Canyon Creek Commercial will serve as neighborhood node

This area of Lenexa, near St. James Academy Catholic High School, is intended to be a mixed-use zone, which combines housing and complementary commercial uses in one area.