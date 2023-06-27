The planned Canyon Creek Commercial project in west Lenexa is expected to be a commercial node in a larger mixed-use area. Previously, the whole area was intended to be commercial but some of it has been reimagined as housing. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
A new multi-building commercial node planned in west Lenexa that includes a child care center is moving forward.
Canyon Creek Commercial will serve as neighborhood node
This area of Lenexa, near St. James Academy Catholic High School, is intended to be a mixed-use zone, which combines housing and complementary commercial uses in one area.
In past land-use plans, this section of the city was actually identified to be commercial, but over time, these plans have shifted, said Planning Manager Stephanie Kisler. Multiple neighborhoods and housing-oriented developments have been approved, including the Arbor Lake neighborhood and the Mize Hill multifamily villa project nearby.
The plan as it stands today is to have this particular property be something of a commercial “node,” Kisler said. That keeps in line with the initial plans for nonresidential uses in the area while also providing more neighborhood-type retail and services to individuals living in the area.
Roughly 25,000 square feet of commercial space is planned
The complex will have three single-story buildings, sitting on a four-acre property.
Though an exact tenant has not been publicly discussed, the easternmost building planned will be home to a child care center with an outdoor playground.
Councilmember Courtney Eiterich said she’s particularly excited to see that element in the plans “because it’s much needed.”
The remaining two buildings will have room for multiple tenants, and could be taken up by coffee shops, small restaurants, low-impact retail or offices.
Councilmember Dan Roh noted this particular project will serve sort of as a test case for the commercial node concept, something encouraged by Lenexa’s Vision 2040.
Council discussed fencing, other concerns at length
There was quite a bit of discussion last Tuesday about the buildings’ proposed alignment in relation to the roadway and how they might appear aesthetically as drivers pass them.
Additionally, councilmembers and the mayor talked at length about the type of fence that might be best suited for the child care side of the property.
The preliminary plan was later approved without opposition.
Lenexa’s next steps:
Now that the preliminary plan is authorized, the developer will need to bring a final plan.
The planning commission usually has the final say on those in Lenexa.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1