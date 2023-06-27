  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Merriam

Shawnee’s deputy city manager officially leaves for Merriam job

Merriam City Hall is at 9001 W 62nd St, between Shawnee Mission Parkway and Johnson Drive. Caitlin Gard, deputy city manager of Shawnee, will join the Merriam city government as the assistant city administrator.

Long-time Shawnee employee and current Deputy City Manager Caitlin Gard is officially leaving for a similar role in the neighboring city of Merriam.

The Merriam City Council on Monday unanimously approved Gard’s hiring as the next assistant city administrator. She will start with Merriam officially in late July, and, as of Tuesday, she’s officially resigned from Shawnee, effective July 21.

Gard is one of many recent departures from Shawnee City Hall, particularly among higher-echelon positions.

