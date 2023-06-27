Gard is one of many recent departures from Shawnee City Hall , particularly among higher-echelon positions.

The Merriam City Council on Monday unanimously approved Gard’s hiring as the next assistant city administrator. She will start with Merriam officially in late July, and, as of Tuesday, she’s officially resigned from Shawnee, effective July 21.

Long-time Shawnee employee and current Deputy City Manager Caitlin Gard is officially leaving for a similar role in the neighboring city of Merriam.

In her resignation letter to Shawnee, Gard referenced the Athenian Oath to make a city better through public service, saying she’d long strived to fulfill that “purpose.”

“It has become more and more challenging for this team, particularly myself, to fulfill that duty,” her letter says.

In her letter, Gard omitted specifics about the root causes of these challenges. Gard also answered “no comment” when asked about the trend of departures from Shawnee city government.

Gard had applied for a different Merriam job earlier

Before Gard was considered for the assistant city administrator role the city council hired her for on Monday, Merriam’s City Administrator Chris Engel said Gard had previously applied for the public works director position.

Gard said she submitted that application in April.

Then, Jennifer Jones-Lacy resigned as assistant city administrator, effective July 1, opening up a position more comparable to Gard’s current role in Shawnee. Engel said city staff then pivoted to recommend Gard take the assistant city administrator job instead.

Earlier this month, the council hired Celia Kumke as Merriam’s new director of public works.

Shawnee is much bigger than Merriam

Though the titles are similar between Gard’s current job and her new gig, the roles themself are vastly different.

For one thing, larger cities tend to use city managers, and those individuals are usually assigned more responsibility and day-to-day control.

Additionally, Shawnee has about six times the population of Merriam and covers roughly 10 times as much geographical area.

“The size of the community doesn’t matter to me, it is the opportunities it holds,” Gard said in an email to the Post. “While established and stable, Merriam has a lot of exciting upcoming projects, including their downtown redevelopment, something I have experience in.”

She called the new opportunity offers “the best of both worlds,” noting that “Merriam has a progressive stance on many initiatives” she values, all “while maintaining the small town community feel.”

Gard ‘brings a world of experience’ to Merriam

In praising Gard ahead of the council’s vote, Engel said she “brings a world of experience and a wealth of knowledge about municipal government” with her to Merriam. He also noted she’ll make a good “contributing member of team Merriam.”

Gard — who has aspirations to be a city manager or administrator herself — worked for the city of Shawnee for about a decade, rising up over the years through the ranks.

She started out as assistant to the public works director, later becoming the assistant public works director and the strategic initiatives manager. She was ultimately promoted to assistant city manager in 2018.

“I originally came [to Shawnee] as an opportunity to further my career,” Gard said. “However, over the past ten years, the thing that has kept me here is the people. I truly care about the staff of our organization and have a deep appreciation for the work they do every single day. I know Shawnee would not be the same without them.”

Last year, Gard became deputy city manager, a job she stayed in for a little over a year. During that time, she was not named the interim city manager after Nolan Sunderman’s resignation but took on a lot of public-facing roles before the Shawnee City Council hired Doug Gerber to replace Sunderman.

“From process to implementation, I fundamentally believe, as the government closest to the people, the work we do and the decisions we make, matter,” Gard said. “My dedication is to the citizens, the Governing Body, the employees, and the local government process.”

