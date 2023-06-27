Annetta Marie Monse

Annetta Monse, 88, Olathe, KS passed away June 15, 2023. Annetta was born Jan. 13, 1935 to Virgil and Alma McBride in Anadarko, OK.

Annetta was preceded in death by her parents, spouse Phillip Monse, daughter Denise Bird and siblings Natoma Scruggs, Dwight McBride, Doyle McBride and Lavora Short. Annetta is survived by siblings Dale McBride, Jack McBride and Lawana Clinton, children Ila Runer, Wanda Theis, Robert Warren, Alan Monse and Lisa Thomas, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Annetta retired in 2017.