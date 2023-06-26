  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: JCCC gets students ready for college with College Success classes

JCCC students can benefit from College Success courses that teach thinking, learning and self-management strategies necessary to thrive in college.

At JCCC, students are empowered to unleash their potential with learned strategies that help them succeed in college and beyond. Through College Success courses, students gain confidence in tackling all types of classroom subjects, like basic math, study skills, job searching and exam strategies. The best part is that students can apply the skills they learn in College Success classes to every course they’re enrolled in at JCCC – and beyond.

Classes increase confidence, reduce college stress

College life can bring a whole new set of challenges to students. Navigating an unfamiliar environment, new academic expectations, growing financial responsibilities and the pressure to succeed are just a few of the challenges college students face.