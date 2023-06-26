Updates from Johnson County Community College: JCCC gets students ready for college with College Success classes

College life can bring a whole new set of challenges to students. Navigating an unfamiliar environment, new academic expectations, growing financial responsibilities and the pressure to succeed are just a few of the challenges college students face.

At JCCC, students are empowered to unleash their potential with learned strategies that help them succeed in college and beyond. Through College Success courses, students gain confidence in tackling all types of classroom subjects, like basic math, study skills, job searching and exam strategies. The best part is that students can apply the skills they learn in College Success classes to every course they’re enrolled in at JCCC – and beyond.

Learning to balance many demanding priorities and large class loads may leave students feeling overwhelmed. JCCC’s College Success classes ease some of the stress that comes with college life and build self-confidence and academic skills to help students succeed.

Strategies help Cavaliers boost their GPA

College Success classes help students learn more effectively and efficiently by teaching thinking, learning and self-management strategies. Students acquire important skills like how to strategically use textbooks and how to prepare to take a test. They also get help with note taking, listening and memory skills, and learn coping strategies for difficult courses.

These classes have been proven to make a positive difference. Studies show that completion of College Success courses leads to more self-confidence in students, better grades, and a greater chance of graduating from JCCC or continuing to another college or university.

All College Success courses are financial-aid eligible and many count as elective college credits. Students can choose from course topics to master a basic skill, like vocabulary development and spelling; or courses that cover academic and life topics, like math strategies and career planning.

College Success courses help ease the transition from high school

Current high school students and recent high school graduates can take College Success courses at JCCC without having to enroll in a full semester course load, to help them transition more effectively to any college or university. Through these courses, they can begin their academic career equipped with the key strategies necessary for success, as well as familiarize themselves with campus resources, buildings and amenities.

In addition, college-bound seniors with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 plan can enroll in the Transition Into Post-Secondary (TIPS) course where they earn 3 college credits, learn how to thrive in college and experience college on campus with extra support and encouragement.

Resources are available at every stage of a student’s academic journey

College Success courses offer students the opportunity to acquire the thinking and cognitive skills they need to be a successful learner. These skills prepare students for success in not only their classes, but life in general as they navigate and balance career and life planning. Learn more about JCCC’s College Success program and the helpful options available to students.