The project, if ultimately approved, envisions nearly 185 multifamily housing units at 5095 Old K-7 Road. Some neighboring homeowners have been vocal in their opposition to the project. The development has faced a few other roadblocks as well.

A mixed-family multifamily housing project proposed in west Shawnee called The Zarah has slowed in the city’s planning process.

Here’s a look at what’s happened so far and where things are likely headed:

‘Clerical error’ delayed the multifamily project previously

In May, the Shawnee Planning Commission first took up the required rezoning and site plan considerations for this project. However, after several individuals had spoken against the development, city staff realized there was a problem — notification hadn’t been sent properly.

The rules require neighbors living within 200 feet of a proposed rezoning to be notified through the U.S. Postal Service. After one speaker’s comments included reference to a lack of notification, city staff checked records, finding that the city had failed to notify some property owners.

Community Development Director Doug Allmon said notifications were properly sent out to some but not all of the owners of the properties within 200 feet of the parcels proposed to be rezoned. After that, the notification process started over, setting back the timeline.

And last week, the project was further delayed at the developer’s request, pushing the approval window back even more.

“Especially when we’re aware of the error, the right thing to do is just start over, and so that’s what we’re going to do,” Allmon told the Post after the meeting.

The Zarah is an apartment, townhome project

The project, as presented in May, intends to rezone a property with a single-family home and greenhouses on land from agricultural to a mixed residential zone. Such a zoning change would allow for mixed-density housing developments, which is what is proposed here by Brian Jones Enterprises LLC.

All told, 11 residential buildings are proposed, which would have 156 apartment units and 28 townhome units. There would also be on-site amenities, like a pool and clubhouse.

This area of Shawnee already has a few townhomes, but has primarily been developed with single-family homes. It’s near the city’s Wilder Bluff Park as well.

Many neighbors weren’t thrilled about the project

During the May planning commission meeting, nearly a dozen people spoke during the rezoning public hearing, most in opposition.

One of neighboring homeowners’ chief concerns was that the project will cause traffic problems on Old K-7. There were also some worries about negative changes to the character of the neighborhood, crime increasing and property values tanking.

These sentiments and others have echoed throughout multiple multifamily home proposals in Shawnee that included apartments next to existing neighborhoods.

A handful of speakers were in favor of the project, noting a need for more housing density in this area of the city.

Shawnee’s next steps:

The project will come back to the planning commission on July 15.

At that time, the required public hearing will be reopened.

From there, the project goes to the Shawnee City Council, likely during the Aug. 14 meeting, according to city documents.

If the council signs off on the project, the developer will have to come back through the planning process to get a final plan approved.

More on this: ‘Clerical error’ delays housing project planned in west Shawnee