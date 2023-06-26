  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

The Zarah multifamily project was delayed in west Shawnee — Where things stand now

The property at 5095 Old K-7 Road in west Shawnee could become a multifamily housing development with townhomes and apartments. It sits directly across the street from the Estates of Highland Ridge neighborhood.

The property at 5095 Old K-7 Road in west Shawnee could become a multifamily housing development with townhomes and apartments. It sits directly across the street from the Estates of Highland Ridge neighborhood. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

A mixed-family multifamily housing project proposed in west Shawnee called The Zarah has slowed in the city’s planning process.

The project, if ultimately approved, envisions nearly 185 multifamily housing units at 5095 Old K-7 Road. Some neighboring homeowners have been vocal in their opposition to the project. The development has faced a few other roadblocks as well.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.