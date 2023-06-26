  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Swig, a ‘dirty’ soda company, wants to open a Mission shop

Swig Soda Mission would feature "dirty" sodas and other drinks like the ones pictured.

Swig, a "dirty" soda chain, wants to bring a drive-thru location to Mission off Martway and Barkley streets. Above, drinks from Swig. Photo via Swig Facebook.

Swig, a Utah-based “dirty” soda company, wants to open a Mission location.

The soda chain, made popular by social media platforms like TikTok, is eyeing the property at 5959 Barkley St. in Mission, which is across the street from Diamond Finish Car Wash.

