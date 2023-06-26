  Ben McCarthy  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission culinary team shines at national contest

A team of Shawnee Mission high schoolers from the district's Broadmoor Bistro recently placed fifth at a national culinary competition. The team includes, from left, Brooke Beauchamp, Faith Xiong, Lucy Hutton, Keegan Bachert and Josh Gardner. Photo courtesy Faith Xiong.

A team of Shawnee Mission culinary students achieved a first for the school district after placing fifth at a prestigious culinary competition last month in Washington, D.C.

The five students, who come from across the district, competed at the 2023 National ProStart Invitational, put on by the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation in Washington D.C., and came in fifth among 46 competing teams.