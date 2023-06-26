Shawnee Mission culinary team shines at national contest

The five students, who come from across the district, competed at the 2023 National ProStart Invitational , put on by the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation in Washington D.C., and came in fifth among 46 competing teams.

A team of Shawnee Mission culinary students achieved a first for the school district after placing fifth at a prestigious culinary competition last month in Washington, D.C.

The SMSD squad included:

Faith Xiong from Shawnee Mission West,

Keegan Bachert from SM Northwest,

Brooke Beauchamp from SM East

Joshua Gardner from SM South

and Lucy Hutton from SM South.

It’s the first time an SMSD team qualified

The team worked over the course of the year to perfect their winning recipes at Broadmoor Bistro, the district’s test kitchen inside the Center for Academic Achievement.

Broadmoor Bistro manager Justin Hoffman said the experience in the nation’s capital was an incredible learning opportunity for everyone involved.

“For me, going for the first time as an educator and coach, you learn a lot going your first year,” Hoffman said. “You see how other teams practice and the special equipment they use. There’s a huge learning curve.”

The SMSD squad won the state competition earlier this year in Wichita in order to be able to represent Kansas at the national ProStart competition, which took place May 2-4.

Students created their own menu for nationals

Each year, the national ProStart event brings together some 400 student competitors to put their skills to the test in front of industry leaders, with the hopes of earning scholarships from the nation’s best culinary and restaurant management programs.

Students have sixty minutes to prepare a three-course meal, using only two butane burners and no running water.

The SMSD team went with a Parisian gnocchi as an appetizer, pork roulade — a kind of rolled tenderloin — with creamed spinach for their entree and a raspberry confit for dessert.

Bachert was in charge of making sure the gnocchi, which was made with a lemon cream and pesto sauce, impressed the judges.

“The recipe was an original idea from Chef Steve (Venne), Bachert said. “Over the course of the year these recipes evolved into what we eventually took to D.C.”

Venne, who is the full-time catering and event management dining room supervisor at Broadmoor Bistro, said he was proud to see his students handle the pressure and magnitude of the moment.

He admited to having to muffle a few screams during heated moments of the competition. On the final day of the competition, the team submitted their work with only two seconds to spare.

“It was a real last-second nail biter,” Venne said. “You lose points if you run out of time, and just a few points deducted from your score can mean a huge difference.”

Only 2.5 points separated SMSD team from to finishers

Xiong said the challenges happening in real time taught valuable lessons and brought the team closer together.

“My biggest takeaway was you have to know how to adjust to things when something goes wrong in the competition,” Xiong said. “You can practice something 100 times, but something will go wrong. Don’t freak out.”

The experience deepened the students’ focus on finding careers in the culinary industry after high school.

For his part, Bachert said he has his sites set on the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in New York, and his is grateful he found SMSD’s culinary program when it did.

“I was never into cooking, and I only saw the Bistro because I was in the building [Center for Academic Achievement] looking at the engineering class,” Bachert said. “It’s been a crazy experience, but it’s amazing to tell your parents your team has won state and is going to D.C. When we got there it was so surreal.”

Some of them have summer culinary jobs

Bachert Xiong and Hutton are all now working together this summer at a local country club’s cafe and are all eager to return to Broadmoor Bistro next school year with higher expectations.

“When I was a sophomore, I was scared of my future because I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Xiong, who will be a senior this fall, said. “I joined the program on an impulse, and I have loved every moment. My team is absolutely amazing.”

Hutton, who will be a junior this coming school year, said she will remember everything from her first year in the program, from growing edible flowers and turning them into garnishes for desserts, to seeing her first live panda at the D.C. zoo.

She also returned home to Kansas with more than the award and scholarship money.

“It’s about doing what you love with the people you love,” Hutton said. “It’s not about awards or money.”

Ben McCarthy is a contributor to the Post and other publications in the Kansas City area. He can be reached at ben.c.mccarthy@gmail.com with questions, comments and story suggestions.