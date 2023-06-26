  Jerry LaMartina  - Roeland Park

Roeland Park adds gender transition policy to employee handbook

Roeland Park City Hall. File photo.

The Roeland Park City Council last week unanimously approved adding a gender transition policy to the city’s employee handbook.

The council’s action came as a new state law is set to take effect July 1 that ties the state’s legal definitions of male, female, man and woman to a person’s sex assigned at birth.