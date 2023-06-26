The most recent version of the proposed budget earmarks $99.6 million in expenditures — an 11.4% increase from 2023.

The city of Leawood is in the early stages of forming its budget for 2024.

The budget also includes a 0.577-mill decrease in the city’s property tax rate.

Still, the city’s proposed mill rate of 23.5 mills will exceed the state-mandated revenue neutral rate — meaning Leawood residents will likely still see an increase in their overall property tax bills due to rising valuations.

Here are a few takeaways for the upcoming months-long budget process:

The city council will begin reviewing the budget this week

At a work session Monday night, the Leawood City Council will review an initial draft of the 2024 budget.

The city council will review the budget as a whole and consider proposals for how each department hopes to earmark its funds, including the city’s administration, police, fire, public works and parks departments.

No final action will be taken at Monday’s meeting.

The proposed budget is set to come back to the city council for final approval on Sept. 5, at which time the council will also host a public hearing to take feedback from residents and other stakeholders.

The council must vote to exceed the “revenue neutral rate”

Though Leawood’s actual tax rate is going down, home values are rising by roughly 13% in Johnson County. That means the city will still take in more revenue in property taxes than it did last year — thereby exceeding the revenue neutral rate as laid out by state law.

The “revenue neutral rate” is the tax rate that would generate the same property tax revenue as the previous year using the current year’s valuation. A state law passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature in 2021 requires local taxing jurisdictions — including cities, school boards and counties — to host public hearings if they plan to bring in more in tax revenue than the previous year.

Residents can estimate their share of taxes owed to the city of Leawood by multiplying the assessed value of their home by the mill levy rate (in this case, 23.500) and then dividing that by 1,000.

The council will take a vote to exceed the revenue neutral rate on Sept. 5, which will also follow a public hearing.

What do “mills” actually mean?

• One mill is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

• Assessed property values are 11.5% of appraised, or market, values for residential properties. (So, a home appraised at $300,000 has an assessed value of $34,500.)

• So, divide your home’s assessed value by $1,000 and multiply that by a taxing jurisdiction’s mill rate to figure out how much in annual property taxes you will owe for that jurisdiction’s share of your annual tax bill.

Mission Road improvements are also on the table

The city’s next five-year capital improvement plan is also on the table and lays out parks, roads and facility projects for 2024 through 2028 — totaling roughly $127 million.

Some highlights of the plan include ongoing improvements to Mission Road, a new parks maintenance facility, a new fire station and residential street fixes throughout the city.

The city council initially discussed the plan in a work session earlier this spring, but will take final action at its Sept. 5 meeting.

