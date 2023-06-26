Kristina Rose Young

Kristina Young’s passing on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 has been publicly announced by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri – Prairie Village in Overland Park, KS.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on June 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Faith Chapel Assembly of God, 15000 Newton Drive, Overland Park, Kansas.