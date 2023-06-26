Edwin Hill

Visitation will start at 6 pm and Celebration of Life at 7 pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7PM. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Ed was born on July 7, 1938 in Harwood, Missouri, the first of two sons, to Glenn E. and Treva M. (Snyder) Hill. After graduating from DeSoto High School, Ed attended the University of Kansas and enlisted in the United States Navy. After meeting his soon-to-be bride, Celeste Bettels, while working in downtown Kansas City, they were married on August 24, 1963. One year later, they began their family with the birth of their first of two children. Ed and Celeste celebrated an incredible 59 years of marriage.

Ed worked as a field engineer for IBM and retired after a 30-year career. Ed was an avid learner, and after retiring from IBM, he continued working with Sprint and Smith and Loveless. Outside of work, Ed was very active with St. Pius Catholic Church in Mission, Kansas, and was frequently found coaching his kids’ sports teams, serving as a Boy Scout Master, or repairing the PA system in the church. Ed could fix anything—a toy, kitchen appliance, computer, or something in between. He was computer-savvy before computers were cool.

In 2017, Ed and Celeste took a leap of faith and moved to Santa Marta, where they met many new friends, and Ed quickly became known for his ability and willingness to help other residents with computer problems. Chiefs and Royals game days were always a highlight for Ed. Most importantly, he was an avid KU fan, watched all the Jayhawk football and basketball games, and bled crimson and blue. Rock Chalk!

Ed lived a wonderful life surrounded by friends and family. He was humble, caring, and faithful. Ed was a devout Catholic. He was steadfast in his faith and will always be remembered for his kindness, patient heart, and love for his family.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert “Bob” Hill. He is survived by his wife Celeste; daughter Becky (Mark) Denton, Lenexa, Kansas; son Brian (Andrea) Hill, Lenexa, Kansas; and two grandchildren, Kyle Denton, Boston, Massachusetts; Kelli (Blake) Neuman, Costa Mesa, California.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities or the Alzheimer’s Association.

