Edwin Hill

Edwin Lee Hill, 84, Olathe, Kansas passed away at home on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Visitation will start at 6 pm and Celebration of Life at 7 pm on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7PM. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com