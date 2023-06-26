  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Drake D. Dickerson

Drake Dickerson’s passing on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 has been publicly announced by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri – Kansas City in Kansas City, MO.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri.