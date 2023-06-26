Head Chef Ryan Cain had to overcome stifling heat on Saturday, and collected his second Grand Champion finish since he and his wife, Kim, began competing three years ago in barbecue competitions around the Midwest. They bested 168 other competing teams in what officials from the Kansas City Barbeque Society referred to as perhaps the best and biggest event in the Midwest.

The 2023 Great Lenexa BBQ Battle finished in a near dead heat, as the 41st annual event concluded with Damn Fine Beef and Swine from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, being crowned Grand Champion, and taking home the Grand Prize of $3,000.

“This is our first time here at the event, and we knew there were going to be a lot of good cooks out here,” Cain said. “You can’t really predict anything. We have 15 more events this summer that we’re looking forward to.”

On top of the grand prize, the couple collected other smaller cash prizes for placing in the top 10 in three of the individual categories. Teams collected ribbons and cash in seven individual categories: chicken, pork, pork ribs, brisket, sausage, beef steak, and “miscellaneous” (which ranged from bacon to alligator).

Hunka Hunka Burnin’ Rub came in close

Damn Fine Beef and Swine finished in a virtual tie with Hunka Hunka Burnin’ Rub of Kansas City, Missouri (led by Tom Elder), but the final computer-based tally from the Kansas City Barbeque Society showed the Cains won by mere tenths of a point.

Hunka Hunka Burnin’ Rub collected $1,750 as Reserve Grand Champion. Last year’s Grand Champion, Love 2 Q, finished strong in fourth place overall, as Head Chef Keith Nebel of De Soto took home top 10 finishes in four categories.

The ceremony marked the final contest to feature Mayor Michael Boehm presiding (as well as serving as a judge) before his tenure in office comes to a close. Boehm said he had been coming to the event since the late 80s and serving as a judge since he took office in 2003 (missing only one year since). He said he was eager to see the event in the years ahead, and participate in a post-mayoral capacity.

“We still get a number of people who have moved elsewhere who come back every year just for this,” Boehm said. “I’m glad that it’s been able to maintain a community feel, and not turn into a corporate event.”

Local flavors mix with foreign talent for a varied competition

The event certainly had a local flavor, but the winners lists included teams from many surrounding states. Damn Yankee Texas BBQ (head chef Shane LeClair) of Van Alstyne, Texas took home the third overall place finish, collecting $1,250 for the top showing by a team from the Lone Star State. Overall, almost $19,000 was distributed amongst the top finishers

When the competition launched in 1982, there were only 12 teams competing, and no cash prizes were awarded to any of the participants.

Event officials claim that the only thing awarded that summer was a single case of beer to the winning team.

“Apparently one beer was missing from the prize by the time it got to the winner,” Boehm said.

A full list of award winners can be found here.