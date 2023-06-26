  Ben McCarthy  - Lenexa

This year’s Great Lenexa BBQ Battle championship was unusually close — Here’s who won

Damn Fine Beef and Swine from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was named the 2023 Grand Champion at the Great Lenexa Barbeque Battle. Photo courtesy city of Lenexa.

The 2023 Great Lenexa BBQ Battle finished in a near dead heat, as the 41st annual event concluded with Damn Fine Beef and Swine from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, being crowned Grand Champion, and taking home the Grand Prize of $3,000.

Head Chef Ryan Cain had to overcome stifling heat on Saturday, and collected his second Grand Champion finish since he and his wife, Kim, began competing three years ago in barbecue competitions around the Midwest. They bested 168 other competing teams in what officials from the Kansas City Barbeque Society referred to as perhaps the best and biggest event in the Midwest.