  Kylie Graham  - Events

Check out scenes from this year’s Great Lenexa BBQ Battle

Jeff Robinson, who led the team Smoke On the Water and Fire In My Eye, checks the temperature of his meats on Friday evening. “We love it we do it every year, always fun hangout with family and having friends come out,” he said. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

What started four decades ago as a barbecue competition between 12 contestants has turned into one of Johnson County’s biggest summer events.

The 41st annual Great Lenexa BBQ Battle this past Friday and Saturday drew an estimated 9,000 visitors to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to watch 169 teams from across the country all striving for the title of “Grand Champion.”