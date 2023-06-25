The 41st annual Great Lenexa BBQ Battle this past Friday and Saturday drew an estimated 9,000 visitors to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to watch 169 teams from across the country all striving for the title of “Grand Champion.”

What started four decades ago as a barbecue competition between 12 contestants has turned into one of Johnson County’s biggest summer events.

In the end, a local team — Damn Fine Beef and Swine from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, led by chef Ryan Cain — took home the top trophy.

The Reserve Grand Champion this year was Hunka Hunka Burnin’ Rub from Kansas City, Missouri, led by Tom Elder.

In third place overall: Damn Yankee Texas BBQ, from Van Alstyne, Texas, led by Shane LeClair.

“We had a great success out here this year. We were lucky with beautiful weather. While warm, we still had no rain,” said Lenexa’s assistant parks & recreation director Mandy Danler. “So teams really got to enjoy the weekend and cook their meat and have their parties.”

In addition to the overall winners, ribbons were given to the top 10 teams in each of seven categories, including beefsteak, brisket, chicken, miscellaneous, pork, pork ribs and sausage.

A full list of award winners can be found here.

Here are some more scenes from this past weekend’s action.