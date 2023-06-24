  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: English Language Learner course facilitators needed

The Library runs four ELL courses total each trimester – two beginner and two advanced, each with an option for virtual or in-person.

Nearly every week for more than a decade Mike Wood has helped English language learners become more comfortable with their skills. He’s worked with people from five out of seven continents, spanning all ages, backgrounds, and fluency levels. “I like to be involved in anything international,” he says, “When you meet folks from all corners of the world, it’s pretty exciting.”

Most recently, he’s volunteered with the advanced class, working with a fellow volunteer to plan lessons around topics like word choice, grammar, dictation, and cadence for people with a good grasp of the language but who want to speak more naturally. “The advanced class is largely conversation, expanding [students’] ability to use English in a colorful and interesting way.”