A man who allegedly fired a gun at Kansas City, Missouri, Police late Thursday evening then led numerous law enforcement agencies on an hours-long search in Prairie Village was arrested Friday in rural Davies County, Missouri.

Police in Prairie Village ultimately called off the search, which pressed into the Indian Hills Country Club in Mission Hills, just before 3 a.m. Friday without the man in custody.

Kansas City Police said in a statement Friday afternoon that the suspect was in the Davies County jail after allegedly committing a series of more crimes there, including robbery, vehicle theft and home invasion.

A KCPD spokesperson said the man had been arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol and was waiting to be charged.

The incident started in Kansas City, Missouri

Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesperson for KCPD, said officers were initially called to a McDonald’s at 8326 Wornall Road just before 9 p.m. on reports of a robbery attempt with shots fired.

The suspect allegedly fired shots at another vehicle before leaving the scene.

No one at the McDonald’s or in the vehicle were injured by the gunfire.

Carlisle said the investigation into the robbery attempt led officers to the area of Brookside Road and Meyer Boulevard at about 10:10 p.m.

The intersection of Brookside Road and Meyer Boulevard is just east of the 6400 block of Wornall Road.

KCPD said officers located the suspect’s vehicle in a parking lot, and he fired shots at the officers. At least one officer returned fire.

“The suspect fled on foot to the parking lot area behind the local business, where he carjacked an unsuspecting victim,” Carlisle said in an emailed statement. “Officers engaged the suspect again; the suspect fired gunshots at officers, at which time an officer returned fire.”

Police say that none of the carjacking victims or officers were injured.

The stolen car was found later in Prairie Village

Later, Prairie Village Police located the car that was taken in the carjacking at about 10:45 p.m.

It was parked near 73rd Street and Cherokee Drive. No one was inside of the vehicle when Prairie Village officers came upon it.

Officers from at least ten departments assisted Prairie Village and Kansas City officers with holding a large perimeter for a search.

Assisting agencies included Leawood, Overland Park, Mission, Roeland Park, Shawnee, Lenexa, Gardner, Spring Hill and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

KCPD helicopter, several drones and at least five K-9 units searched the neighborhoods near where the car was found.

The search also pushed north into the Indian Hills Country Club in Mission Hills.

Near the search area, a Prairie Village Police sergeant told the Post that one resident’s security camera caught a glimpse of the suspect in a backyard several blocks north of where the car was found.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that officers located a handgun and some clothing in backyards just south of the golf course.

The search ended early Friday morning

Police called off the search at about 2:40 a.m., having yet found the suspect.

“The suspect is still at large,” Capt. Carlisle said. “He clearly poses a threat to the public.”

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his early 30s with a thin build, patchy black beard, and shoulder-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

“Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded to multiple crime scenes,” Carlisle said. “They will be processing the scenes to recover any evidence and speaking to any potential witnesses.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.