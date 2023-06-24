  Mike Frizzell  - Prairie Village

Suspect in Prairie Village manhunt arrested in Missouri

A Prairie Village Police cruiser holds the perimeter of a search area near 69th and Belinder in Mission Hills. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Updated: Saturday, June 24, 7 a.m. 

A man who allegedly fired a gun at Kansas City, Missouri, Police late Thursday evening then led numerous law enforcement agencies on an hours-long search in Prairie Village was arrested Friday in rural Davies County, Missouri.