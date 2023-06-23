  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

Golden Scoop ice cream comes to SERV in Overland Park

Sugar Bomb, a new sweets shop at SERV in Overland Park, will offer six types of Golden Scoop ice cream. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

The sign may say “Sugar,” but inside everything is Golden.

Two popular new businesses in Overland Park have joined forces to offer some surefire summertime delights: ice cream and pickleball.