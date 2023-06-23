Two popular new businesses in Overland Park have joined forces to offer some surefire summertime delights: ice cream and pickleball.

The sign may say “Sugar,” but inside everything is Golden.

This summer, the Golden Scoop is serving its award-winning ice cream at SERV’s newest food court addition: Sugar Bomb.

SERV’s Assistant General Manager Grayson Bohlender said it’s a great addition to the SERV food court and reflects exactly what the new entertainment complex is trying to accomplish.

“We’ve tried to make Sugar Bomb and everything you see around the food court our own,” Bohlender said. “The concepts are ours, the people working are ours, and we try to partner with local partners to supply us.”

Sugar Bomb will serve six Golden Scoop flavors

Sugar Bomb will be a seasonal concept at SERV’s food court. Here are the six Golden Scoop ice cream flavors it will offer:

Golden Crunch (for fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch)

Cookies and cream

Strawberry Fields Forever

Lucy’s 41 (a dairy-free vanilla)

Charlie’s Chocolate

Vanilla

SERV is also trying to spread the word that you don’t have to be a pickleball pro to swing by and enjoy a cone.

“The courtyard is just an awesome hangout spot in the summer,” Bohlender said. “We’re seeing great traffic not only on the (pickleball) courts, but the turnout in the courtyard is terrific.”

Golden Scoop has also brought in more customers lately

The Golden Scoop doesn’t have firm data on what this new partnership has produced, but co-founder, President and CEO Amber Schreiber said they have seen a spike in new customers at their 95th and Nall location recently and acknowledges it could be a result of their new visibility at SERV.

“We have seen a 63% increase in new customers in the last 30 days,” Schreiber said. “We’re learning a lot from (the partnership with SERV). We’re learning a lot from each other.”

Schreiber’s shop is just a five-minute trek down the street from SERV. Once a week, she loads up the “ScoopMobile” to deliver to SERV and other partners in the area.

Their wholesale business, begun last year, now includes a presence at the Children’s Mercy gift shop, as well as five of the eight cafes at the University of Kansas Health Systems. The van, a donated Dodge Caravan from Assisted Transportation, has also allowed them to grow their footprint through event catering, with wedding and graduation requests providing another source of steady business.

Golden Scoop is still working on a second location

Last June, Golden Scoop was named the best ice cream in the state, and now it’s closing in on the next goal: raising sufficient funds to acquire a second location. Last month, the Post reported that The Golden Scoop was on their way to meeting that threshold. Click here if you’d like to support their mission.

Schreiber and her sister, fellow co-founder and Vice President Lindsay Krumbholz, are still targeting a former McDonalds in Overland Park at 10460 W. 103rd St., near U.S. 69.

The sisters envision the building, with its drive-thru configuration already in place, will give the operation the space it has needed since opening in 2021. Their mission — to support adults with developmental disabilities — could continue to grow and bring dozens of more people on board who have been waiting patiently to become a “super scooper.”

“We still have a waitlist with about 35 people wanting to work here,” Schreiber said.

Ben McCarthy is a contributor to the Post and other publications in the Kansas City area. He can be reached at ben.c.mccarthy@gmail.com with questions, comments and story suggestions.