SMSD News: Bond construction update: summer 2023

As the 2023-2024 school year begins, the district will open its third, recent elementary rebuild and thousands of students and staff will experience the benefits of facilities upgrades. All of these improvements are being completed as a result of the $264 million bond referendum approved by voters in the Shawnee Mission School District in 2021.

Pawnee Elementary to open

This August, a newly rebuilt Pawnee Elementary will open for students and staff. Construction began on this project in early 2022 and the school community held a groundbreaking event that spring.

“Thanks to the commitment of our community, Pawnee’s learners will begin their educational journey in a building just for them,” Principal Kari Otero expressed. “It is so great to see the value the Pawnee community and school district community places on education.”

The new Pawnee Elementary building includes:

Flexible learning spaces for increased collaboration

An outdoor learning space

A new and improved walking path

Spacious classrooms featuring natural light

Construction also continues on Rushton Elementary School, with students and staff temporarily located this fall in the former Westwood View Elementary School building. Design work on the new Tomahawk Elementary School is underway and construction is anticipated to begin in early 2024.

Westwood View and John Diemer Elementary schools, the other two elementary school rebuilds included in this bond, previously opened to students and staff.

Additional major summer 2023 construction projects:

Shawnee Mission South High School is gaining a cafeteria hallway storefront glass addition. Restrooms are being renovated throughout the building and the stage gym is being renovated into a training facility. A weight room is being remodeled into a fitness center and an elevator is being added.

Hocker Grove Middle School’s main drive and parking lots are being renovated with the addition of a new bus loop. The school is gaining a covered walkway that will connect classroom wings with a classroom addition and an outdoor learning space.

Trailridge Middle School’s main drive and parking lots are under renovation with a new bus loop addition on the east side. A new entry addition is being constructed on the west side of the building.

Shawnee Mission Early Childhood Education Center is in a second phase of renovation. Updates to this building include new flooring, ceilings, corridor lights, casework, and restroom remodeling. The Shawnee Mission School District’s stated goal as this bond was put before voters was: The Shawnee Mission School District will continue to be ranked among the finest school districts in the nation employing exceptional educators who work in state-of-the-art facilities where learners achieve their full potential.

With the community's support this work continues.

Visit to follow bond projects: https://www.smsd.org/bond-2021/construction-info

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

