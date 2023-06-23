  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Bond construction update: summer 2023

Summer is a time for progress on bond construction projects in the Shawnee Mission School District.

As the 2023-2024 school year begins, the district will open its third, recent elementary rebuild and thousands of students and staff will experience the benefits of facilities upgrades. All of these improvements are being completed as a result of the $264 million bond referendum approved by voters in the Shawnee Mission School District in 2021.