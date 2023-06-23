Sheila Noreen (McGuire) Faltermeier died on June 15, 2023, after a fierce and determined battle with COPD. She died as she lived, loved and cherished by her family.

Sheila’s parents, CWO-4 Terrence W. and Barbara A. (Boyle) McGuire, Jr., USMC Ret. along with Sheila’s brother Terrence W. McGuire, III, predecease her. Sheila married the love of her life, Dennis Allen Faltermeier on August 19, 1983.

She is survived by him, her daughter Nicole Anne Faltermeier and Scott, Grace and Emma Padon; her son Charles John and Ashley Faltermeier, her grandsons, Owen Dennis Faltermeier and Keaton Allen Andrew; as well as her sisters Mary Anne Letourneau, Kathy McGuire Michel and Patty McGuire. She is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews, by sisters and brothers-in-law, by cousins and by more friends than can be named here.

Sheila was born in Boston, MA on September 13, 1958 and, for the next fifteen years, moved to various duty stations to which her father was assigned. At the age of 15, Sheila’s family moved to Overland Park, KS, when her father began his last tour of duty at the Marine Corps Finance Center in Kansas City.

After her graduation from Shawnee Mission South High School in 1976, Sheila decided to make Overland Park her permanent home. She established herself in the service industry and spent the next 47 years dedicated to it and to civic life by first working at, and then by becoming part-owner in, the Longbranch Saloon in Lenexa, until 2009. Sheila opened McGuire’s Tavern in 2011, where she lived out the remainder of her career, welcoming all who entered its doors.

Friends and family were the mainstay of Sheila’s life. She lived out her life by doing everything she loved. Music was an important part of Sheila’s life, as was being by the water. She was a voracious reader and a fantastic listener. Sheila loved helping people; many lives have been forever altered by knowing her.

After a period of mourning and transition, Sheila’s family will take her cremated remains to her favorite beach off the coast of Mexico and scatter them there. Donations in Sheila’s memory may be made to either Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care or to the COPD Foundation.

“Our lives are songs; God writes the words,

And we set them to music at leisure. And the song is sad, or the song is glad

As we choose to fashion the measure. We must write the song, whatever the words,

Whatever its rhyme, or meter; and if it is sad, we must make it glad,

And if sweet, we must make it sweeter. –Gibbon