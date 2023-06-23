  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after escaping Shawnee house fire

Firefighters in the driveway of the home where crews responded early Friday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Firefighters from Shawnee, Lenexa and Overland Park responded to a house fire near 71st Street and Quivira Road in Shawnee just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.