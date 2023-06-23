Firefighters from Shawnee, Lenexa and Overland Park responded to a house fire near 71st Street and Quivira Road in Shawnee just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story, and the Post will update it as we learn more.

Shawnee firefighters arrived at the home at 7035 Quivira Rd. and reported smoke was visible from the back of the single-story house with several people already in the front yard.

Four people were transported to area hospitals by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances.

One man was said to have serious injuries after sustaining multiple cuts and scrapes from escaping the house through a window.

Two children and a woman were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials have not confirmed any ages or provided any updates to the conditions of the injured people.

Scanner traffic indicates one adult and child were transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, one child was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, and one adult was transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

A dog also escaped unharmed from the house.

Firefighters made quick work of the fire, bringing it under control in about 15 minutes after arriving.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

