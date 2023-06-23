  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village hosts first housing recommendations forum — here’s what happened

Residents view informational boards at the Prairie Village housing forum

Prairie Village residents showed up on Thursday to a housing recommendation forum to provide input on the recommendations. Above, two residents view an informational board. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

About 150 Prairie Village residents showed up to the first of two city-hosted housing recommendation forums on Thursday evening.

This was the first formal public input session from residents on the housing recommendations — a particularly controversial topic of interest in Prairie Village since June 2022.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.