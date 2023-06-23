Mike Hawkins

Mike received his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1965. He took great pride in being an Aggie was active in the Alumni Association of Texas A&M Former Students. (“Gig Em!”)

Robert M. Hawkins, a man known for his unwavering work ethic and positive outlook, passed away on June 20, 2023 at the age of 79, in Leawood, Kansas. Mike was born on September 3, 1943, in Freeport, Texas.

Mike was a Sales Engineer and Sales Manager in the HVAC industry for the TRANE Co. for 40 years. He was proud of his work and often pointed out the buildings around town that he had helped to create. He was recognized by his colleagues for technical knowledge, his work ethic, and his enthusiasm.

Mike had a passion for fishing in lakes, streams, and ocean many places in the world. He loved Table Rock Lake and their cabin in Shell Knob, MO. He valued his time in the outdoors. Mike enjoyed wood working and liked adding power tools to his collection. He supported Gloria’s obsession of photographing one room country schools. They were both members of CSAA (Country Schools Association of America). They traveled and photographed schools in 47 states and several countries.

In addition to having an successful career, Mike dedicated himself to helping others. He was always willing to help others. He served with Optimist International and as a volunteer and Director for Christian Care, a non-profit organization that delivered groceries to Senior Citizen’s in need.

Mike married Gloria met as teenagers and married at the age of 21. Over the years they built a life and a family together. His most treasured times were spent with his family celebrating holidays, on vacations, or quiet times at the lake. Mike and Gloria celebrated fifty-eight years of marriage on January 23, 2023.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Gloria Hawkins; children Melissa Hawkins and Matt Hawkins; daughter-in-law Amy Hawkins; grandsons Robbie Hawkins and Josh Hawkins; sister Susan Dennard; brother-in-law Melvin Dennard; and sister Robbie Gracia; brother -in-law James Karl; siter-in-law Judy Karl: as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many friends who were deeply impacted by his life.

The visitation will take place on June 24th, 2023 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park followed by the Funeral Service and Burial. Let us remember Robert M. Hawkins as a kind and selfless man who lived his life with great dedication to his family, his career, and his God. His sense of humor will be missed by us all.

“Life isn‘t about waiting for the storm to pass, it‘s about learning how to dance in the rain!”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Lewy Body Dementia Association for donations.