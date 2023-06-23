  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mike Hawkins

Robert M. Hawkins, a man known for his unwavering work ethic and positive outlook, passed away on June 20, 2023 at the age of 79, in Leawood, Kansas. Mike was born on September 3, 1943, in Freeport, Texas.

Mike received his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1965. He took great pride in being an Aggie was active in the Alumni Association of Texas A&M Former Students. (“Gig Em!”)